“My Son Will Be Lucky To Marry A Woman Like Me” — Toke Makinwa Says

Entertainment
By San
I cant wait to find true love again -Token Makinwa remains hopeful

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has said a prayer for all mothers and their sons as she prayed all women will find a woman like them as their wife.

The 35-year-old divorced wife said this prayer in reaction to a tweet a fellow made and according to the Instagram celebrity, her son will be lucky to marry someone like her.

Dear woman, may all your sons marry the exact kind of woman you are. Amen

Taking the screenshot of the tweet to Instagram, Toke Makinwa claimed the prayers, saying they don’t make them like her anymore.

“Amen!!! My on will be lucky to marry a woman like me tbh, they don’t make them like me no more”

 

 

