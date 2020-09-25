TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

My success is not solely on my dad’s connection – DJ Cuppy opens up on her keys to success (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has responded to people who are fond of linking her success to her father’s connection.

DJ Cuppy, who is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, disclosed that although her father’s connection opens doors for her, however, there are a lot of things to be done for the doors to remain open.

She went on to advise her fans to always be prepared for opportunities which can come anytime.

READ ALSO

”Some people say my success is solely due to the doors my…

DJ Cuppy takes her mom on first ride in her Ferrari gift…

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with…

BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

Rema, Fireboy to perform at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale

BBNaija: Biggie Plans Another Surprise For Top 5 Finalists Tomorrow Night

#BBNaija: Lady reveals plan for Ebuka if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More