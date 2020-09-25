My success is not solely on my dad’s connection – DJ Cuppy opens up on her keys to success (Video)

Billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has responded to people who are fond of linking her success to her father’s connection.

DJ Cuppy, who is one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, disclosed that although her father’s connection opens doors for her, however, there are a lot of things to be done for the doors to remain open.

She went on to advise her fans to always be prepared for opportunities which can come anytime.

Watch video below;