Entertainment
By San
Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has bought a brand new car for his younger brother Adewale Fashola a.k.a Marley Jnr. Marley Jnr is said to be 19-year-old.

Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother

His new car gifted to him by his brother is a Mercedes Benz CLA 250 said to be worth around 25 million Naira in the market value.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is equipped with a 4.7-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which generates a potent power of 449 HP at 5,250 rpm.

With the 7-speed automatic transmission coming standard, the car is capable of accelerating from rest to 60mph in 4.9 seconds.

Naira Marley shared photos of the new car via Instagram story. See photos below:

Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother

 

Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother (Photos)

