“Nengi refused to date Ozo because he is a one minute man” – Uche Maduagwu alleges as he discloses how they “made out” twice in the shower

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
uche-nengi-ozo

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged that BBNaija housemate Nengi is worse than Erica, and the only reason why she doesn’t want to date Ozo is because he is a one minute man.

nengi-and-ozo

The controversial actor made some shocking allegations against Nengi and Ozo in relation to their relationship.

According to him in a recent post he shared via Instagram, Nengi and Ozo have had s*x twice in the shower and that is the reason why he can’t get over her in any way.

In his words,

“#Nengi is worse than #Erica, she had sex with #Ozo twice in the shower in #bbnaija5, yet, refused to go into a #relationship with him simply because he is not a billionaire son like #kiddwaya, 🤣🤣thats the #fulaniherdsmen contextual definition of CHEAP.

“Even the olosho association in #Bayelsa will never be that hypocritical. I just saw the #video of their quick sex in the shower in #bbnaija2020, the first sex was 40 seconds in duration two weeks ago, and the second sex lasted for 1 minute, thats what got nengi mad, how can a man be that #fine, yet, can not perform?” He added.

See screenshot of his post below,

nengi-Ozo-1-shower-sex

However, Nengi keeps giving different reasons why she can’t be in a romantic relationship with loverboy, Ozo.

Ozo has shown tremendous love interest in the Benue-state housemate, in not only words but actions. They do almost everything together but Nengi has refused to elevate him from the friendship ditch he is currently in”

 

