Nigeria @ 60: Pres. Buhari unveils logo, theme

News
By OluA

President Muhammadu Buhari today unveiled the theme and logo to be used for the [email protected] celebration come October 1st.

The logo and theme were revealed at the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

On the occasion of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th year of independence, the hashtag, #[email protected], #60Together will trend.

”With a deep feeling of national pride, I hereby announce to you, that #TOGETHER shall be the theme of our 60th-anniversary celebration. Our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together to fight for Nigeria’s independence.”

See photos:

