Nigeria Police Force release official statement on the viral video of an alleged officer smoking shisha

News
By Habeeb Bello
police-smoking-shisha

The Nigerian Police Force have released a statement in reaction to a video that made the rounds on social media.

In the video, a man dressed in a police uniform, can be seen smoking SHISHA

police-shisha

The tweet reads ;

RE: Viral video of a man in Police “uniform” smoking shisha
– Police Commence Investigations

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria Police “uniform” smoking shisha.

The investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition.

Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations are enjoined to provide same via the following; [email protected], or DM on our social media platforms.

