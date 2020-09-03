Nigerian couple welcome baby girl, 18 years after their first child (Photos)

According to the reports, a Nigerian couple have welcomed a baby girl, 18 years after their first child.

The report revealed that the couple had been married several years ago and after a short time, they welcomed their first daughter.

However, after welcoming their first daughter, no child was forthcoming till 18 years later.

Their first daughter, Nkem took to Twitter to share the good news with her followers. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.

“After 18 YEARS, God blessed my family with a beautiful baby girl. I couldn’t be more thankful🙏🏾🙏🏾God is AMAZING!!!”