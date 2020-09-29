TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

While it is the norm to see men go on their knees to propose to their partners, it is rare to see a woman that does same to accept a proposal.

This was the case with a Nigerian lady whose action has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The lady knelt down to accept his boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

READ ALSO

Man marries childhood best friend whom he met when he was…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get…

Sharing photos from the surprise proposal, a mutual friend of the couple, Nwedo Angel, wrote:

“And She Said YES to Ebelechukwu Ngini.. Congratulations to you Odogwu Nwoke

Na Girlfriend wey cool down, Na she go collect RING.

She Don collect ring tonight!”

26-09-2020″

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I can’t believe you’re mine – BBNaija star, Ike tells Mercy Eke as she…

Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye West divorce rumours by sharing beautiful photos…

BBNaija: There is a possibility of dating Ozo but time will tell – Nengi…

Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage (Screenshots)

Stella Damasus goes spiritual, opens prayer group ‘Soldier in red…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More