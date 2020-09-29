Nigerian lady goes on her knees to accept boyfriend’s marriage proposal (video)

While it is the norm to see men go on their knees to propose to their partners, it is rare to see a woman that does same to accept a proposal.

This was the case with a Nigerian lady whose action has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The lady knelt down to accept his boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

Sharing photos from the surprise proposal, a mutual friend of the couple, Nwedo Angel, wrote:

“And She Said YES to Ebelechukwu Ngini.. Congratulations to you Odogwu Nwoke

Na Girlfriend wey cool down, Na she go collect RING.

She Don collect ring tonight!”

26-09-2020″