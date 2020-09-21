Nigerian lady reveals why she knelt down to accept her man’s proposal

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello

A Nigerian lady, identified as Adaeze Gift Okolie, popularly known on Facebook as the ambassador of water ogbanje has defied the societal norm of the man kneeling down to propose.

An elated Adaeze took to her Facebook page to share the good news of her engagement with her followers and why she knelt down to accept her man’s proposal ring.

In her post, she revealed that they met on Facebook in 2018 and she expressed her joy and gratitude for the Facebook platform.

 

Adaeze’s fiance threw a surprise marriage proposal for her in a hotel room. From the pictures, he knelt down initially to propose to his queen but she objected and instead knelt down to accept his proposal.

She wrote,

I have finally made it to ‘SEMI FINALS ‘
Hmm am still in shocked because I never believed it.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Chai am getting married to my best friend..
don’t see me as a stupid person because I knelt down to accept his ring..he deserves it..

After all the ups and down.
After all the gossips and discourages..he still stands by his words..chai you’re indeed a MAN
your type are rare.

You’re my KING..that’s why I knelt for you to crown me your queen (So deep spiritually, I pray others will learn)
You overlooked all my imperfections..and still choose to be with me..
IF I NO ACCEPT YOUR RING WETIN I GAIN.
I bless JUNE 24th 2018..the day I accepted your friend request here on Facebook..
Facebook I thank you. .and I won’t stop being grateful.

Infact let me end the story here for the next party.
It’s not easy..after seeing plenty VAGINA you decides to follow mine..
I won’t let you down..my loyalty goes to you and I will worship you as my LORD.
Congrats to me 🎊💃💃💃💃❤💦
May all the singulars become plural before ending of this year isee.
(May you see ur own happiness )
My dear you that is reading this and smiling..YOU ARE NEXT.
IT MUST END IN PRAISE. 💪💪❤💃🥰❤💦
💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏💏

I thank my Chi and those who helped him to give me this memorable suprise..May God shock una with goodnews..I swear I didn’t expect it.
May happiness never depart from us ISEE.
#gina_stiches
#Ambassador 💦💦💦💦

See more photos below,

 

