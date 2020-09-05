Nigerian make up artist stuns in make-over transformation to late Chadwick Boseman

A Nigerian lady has gained a lot of traction from Social media users after she shared an epic makeup, imitating the kate black oanther star, Chadwick Boseman.

The beautiful makeup artist identified as Richard Jane on social media is know for imitating notable figures with her impeccable makeup skills. Jane has gone viral several times for transforming into Davido, President Buhari and more.

In paying tribute to the late Chadwick, the make up artist did a perfect imitatation doing the wakanda forever sign. This move has since gone viral on twitter as thousands of Nigerians have swamped her page. See photos below: