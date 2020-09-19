Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back the $15k she owes him
Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has taken to social media to cry out that her former boyfriend wants to collect the money she borrowed from him.
Khloe took to her SnapChat to reveal this. She wrote;
See reactions from Nigerians as they took to social media to advise her.
“You asked for loan and he meant well and gave to you. The civil thing to do to now is to pay him back even without asking for it but he’s asking in this case. Pay him joor!”
“Pay him back oo keyword there is “Loan” abi? It’s business babes”
For the sake of legalities you should be using words like dash and gifted, not borrow and loan. If he takes you to court now thanks to this post he will win. You will pay back and Judge will give you 600 years for wasting his time”
“Vice President ,Clout Chasers Association of Nigeria. Nkechi is the President. Ifu is the Secretary”
