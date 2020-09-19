Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back the $15k she owes him

Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has taken to social media to cry out that her former boyfriend wants to collect the money she borrowed from him.

Khloe took to her SnapChat to reveal this. She wrote;

See reactions from Nigerians as they took to social media to advise her.