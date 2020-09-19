TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” – Davido reaches…

Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back the $15k she owes him

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
BBNaija star Khloe celebrates 26th birthday with steamy photos

Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Khloe has taken to social media to cry out that her former boyfriend wants to collect the money she borrowed from him.

Khloe took to her SnapChat to reveal this. She wrote;

khloe-snapchat

READ ALSO

“I don’t post my achievements so unbelievers…

‘If you ask me for help in 2020 you will die’,…

See reactions from Nigerians as they took to social media to advise her.

“You asked for loan and he meant well and gave to you. The civil thing to do to now is to pay him back even without asking for it but he’s asking in this case. Pay him joor!”

“Pay him back oo keyword there is “Loan” abi? It’s business babes”

For the sake of legalities you should be using words like dash and gifted, not borrow and loan. If he takes you to court now thanks to this post he will win. You will pay back and Judge will give you 600 years for wasting his time”

“Vice President ,Clout Chasers Association of Nigeria. Nkechi is the President. Ifu is the Secretary”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians advise BBNaija’s Khloe as her ex-boyfriend demands she pays him back…

“Daddy loves you 3,000 times” – BBNaija’s Praise shares adorable photos with his…

Some days after being called to bar, actor Kanayo.O. Kanayo underwent surgery

#BBNaija: You’ll know your relationship status with Neo after you make out with…

How ‘Borrow me your ear piece’ led to marriage – Bride reveals…

Naomi Campbell celebrates Skepta with topless photos of her body against his as…

I’ve no idea what I’m singing – Mercy Johnson says as she’s dances…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More