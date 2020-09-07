“Nigerians Deserve Buhari” – Reno Omokri Drags Nigerians For Raising $15,000 In 5 Hours For BBNaija’s Erica

Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has said that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve the APC’s rule led President Buhari.

Omokri who was a spokesperson for former President Goodluck Jonathan made the assertion after Nigerians raised over $15,000 in just five hours for the ousted BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

According to Reno Omokri, Nigerians were able to achieve the milestone donation for Erica in 5 hours but have not been able to muster any resistance against President Buhari over the increased fuel and electricity cost, 5 days after the decision was made public.

The former Presidential spokesperson who singled out Nigerians who always say “come and lead the protest”, stated that we act spontaneously for irrelevancies but look up to others to act for us on relevant things.

He wrote; “In 5 hours, Nigerians raised $15,000 for #BBNaija’s Erica. In 5 days, the same Nigerians have not been able to raise any resistance to General Buhari’s increase of fuel and electricity costs. If you talk, some Nigerians will say come and lead the protest.”

“Who led them to raise a record-breaking $15,000 in 5 hours? We can act spontaneously for irrelevancies, but we are looking for others to act for us on relevant things! Nigeria deserves General Buhari!” he finished