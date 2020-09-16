TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

BBNaija Day 57: Laycon and Ozo up for eviction again as Neo, Vee…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself after she shared a seductive video of herself (watch)

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
Anita-Joseph-

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has sparked negative reactions on social media platform, Instagram.

This is coming after she shared a video of herself dancing seductively on the streets of Atlanta.

The mother of one shared the video and wrote:

READ ALSO

“You’re a fool” – Destiny Etiko jovially…

“TB.. My mood right now please take me back to ATL”

Watch the video below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

TB.. My mood right now please take me back to ATL🙅‍♂️ @mira_hairline I hate short videos no try am again 🤏

A post shared by Anita Joseph Olagunju (@anitajoseph8) on

 

Reacting to her video, Nigerians have taken to the comment section to mock her, asking her what she was thinking. See some reactions below…

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Erica needs to focus on herself, no relationship between us for now…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

#BBNaija: The moment Neo and Vee kissed after making it to the grand finale…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and hugs (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself after she shared a…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

22-year-old-Nigerian man murders 22-year- old Nigerian friend over $40

Man discloses why nobody should emulate BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

Tell Kiddwaya’s father to come and get me pregnant – Lady cries out

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More