Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Nigerians react as Bright O calls himself a celebrity (Photos)

Evicted BBNajija lockdown housemate, Bright O has taken to social media on Wednesday to decry the downsides of being a celebrity.

Bright who is a sailor revealed that he is not used to the pressure that comes with being a celebrity. Taking to his twitter page to share lovely photos of his outings, he wrote: Omor Celebrity Life No Easy

Nigerians took to the comments section to drag him for calling himself a celebrity already while others gave him a crash course on how to handle the reactions from people whenever he is in public, See the photos and reactions below:

Nigerians react as Bright O calls himself a celebrity (Photos) Nigerians react as Bright O calls himself a celebrity (Photos)

TolaniBaj, Wathoni, and Brighto became the sixth, seventh and eighth housemate respectively to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house on week 7.

 

