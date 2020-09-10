Nigerians React As Destiny Etiko Declares Her Love For Pete Edochie With A Kiss (Photos)

Popular Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko, has expressed her love for Veteran Actor Pete Edochie.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to post photos of herself and Edochie in what seemed like a filming set.

In the pictures, Etiko was seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of the veteran actor.

She captioned the post, “The Love is undiluted.”

See photos below;

Meanwhile, after the curvy actress shared the photos of herself and Pete Edochie, an overly excited fan looked beyond the kiss and said definitely the pair will end up in bed after the filming.

Some other fans rebuked the Instagram user and gave him loads of insults.

On her part, the actress referred to him as a fool.

See the exchange below;

