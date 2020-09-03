Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up on her (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a woman pushed off her baby after it threw up on her.

The yet-to-be-identified mom recorded herself in a video, with her baby fastened to her chest. The child who seems quite uncomfortable in that position threw up on the mother who instantly pushed him off her chest while still recording the video.

The short video came to an abrupt end before one could confirm if the baby was rolled to the bed or on the floor. But by all indications, the baby would not have gone unscathed with such a heavy nudge from the mother.

