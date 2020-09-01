Nigerians react to the moment Mompha told a lady to type her number during Bobrisky’s birthday party (Video)

According to the reports that has gone viral, popular cross dresser, Bobrisky, had a secret birthday party and Instagram celebrity, Mompha was in attendance alongside some other popular figure.

However, a scene from the party has caught the attention of social media users as Mompha while spraying Bobrisky, told a lady beside him to type her number and the lady did so.

Watch video below

Bobrisky holds secret birthday party. pic.twitter.com/wbyiDT7Xy7 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 1, 2020

Nigerians however took to social media to react to the video.

See some of the reactions below;

Mompha said “Were you the one I was looking at? Type your number for me” Mompha to someone’s babe, confirmed and it’s a done deal. Release clause has been triggered by Mompha. Personal terms with boyfriend agreed! It’s a Here we go! — Someone ❁ (@peterpercivhal) September 1, 2020

What advice will you give the girl Mompha asked to type her phone number for him? To date mompha or to continue with her boyfriend? Remember Love is above all ooo — Goksen (@OlatunjiOlagok5) September 1, 2020

If mompha wants my girlfriend's number is give I'd to him on a gold platter….As Jesus said There is love in sharing 🤗🤗🤗#mompha #bbnaijialockdown #BBLaycon pic.twitter.com/Jbe8BhOs7x — Arole 6ix9ine🌝 (@iamdchairman) September 1, 2020