Nigerians’ reactions to Tacha doing “mummy duties” as she shows off her beautiful “daughter”, Kim (Photos/Video)

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
tacha-daughter-kim

The controversial ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akinde popularly known as Tacha has taken to social media to post pictures and videos of her alleged “daughter”, Kim.

The queen of “Titans” had earlier denied having a daughter but recently, the award-winning brand-influencer has cleared the air about being a mother.

tacha

With her recent posts, she has acknowledged her daughter whose twitter handle is @theekimso.

There are speculations that she is playing a prank on her fans. But considering the striking resemblance between the little girl and the reality star, she might be speaking the truth.

She wrote, “Btw my sunshine”.

See more photos and videos below,

tacha-daughter-kim tacha-daughter-kim kim-tacha

 

She also posted a boomerang video on twitter with the caption “Okay let me just tell the truth, @theekimso is my BABY”

See reactions:

 

