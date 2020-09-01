Nigerians’ reactions to Tacha doing “mummy duties” as she shows off her beautiful “daughter”, Kim (Photos/Video)

The controversial ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akinde popularly known as Tacha has taken to social media to post pictures and videos of her alleged “daughter”, Kim.

The queen of “Titans” had earlier denied having a daughter but recently, the award-winning brand-influencer has cleared the air about being a mother.

With her recent posts, she has acknowledged her daughter whose twitter handle is @theekimso.

There are speculations that she is playing a prank on her fans. But considering the striking resemblance between the little girl and the reality star, she might be speaking the truth.

She wrote, “Btw my sunshine”.

See more photos and videos below,

She also posted a boomerang video on twitter with the caption “Okay let me just tell the truth, @theekimso is my BABY”

See reactions:

That her daughter her sister stop taking care of her bcuz tacha will never take care of her step sister like seriously where is the kid mother bcuz tacha likes freedom but the girl soul will never forgive tacha for denying her own daughter,,,people ain’t smart. — osun princess (@OsunPrincess) August 30, 2020

God bless you both ❤💝☺#HowIMetTacha — DIAMOND AKIDE 💍❤🔱❤💎 (@Deerex122) August 30, 2020