NLC planned strike suspended after reaching agreement with Federal Government

News
By OluA

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government has reached an agreement, ending the planned strike.

Recall that the NLC had been hellbent on proceeding with the strike despite a court injunction stopping them from the move. They had planned to protest the increment in electricity tariffs and fuel price.

They have, however, reached an agreement with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity in a meeting held throughout the midnight and the strike will not therefore hold. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo revealed the development via his Twitter handle.

According to him, the agreement was reached between the two parties at 2:53 am Nigerian time. Part of the agreement according to him was that the government will roll out palliative for them while the electricity tariffs will be suspended for two weeks.

Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint Committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended,” he tweeted.

