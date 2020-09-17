TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

No money is too small – Kiddwaya responds to those asking why he was in the house (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
kiddwaya biggie

Evicted BBNaija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has finally reacted to people who were asking why he went to the house since the money can’t be compared to what he has.

Kiddwaya in an interview with Legit.ng revealed that no money was too small. He however disclosed that he was not in the house for the money.

The Billioniare son also spoke on what attracted him to Eroca, his love interest when he was in the house.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Laycon speaks on how he was able to cope with…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a…

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Any man that wants PS5 is unserious with his life” – Nigerian Lady claims

No money is too small – Kiddwaya responds to those asking why he was in…

Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, is dead

Kids your age are already buying Ferraris for their parents – Daddy Freeze…

“I wish Wizkid was my only son” – Nigerian Dad claps back at son for comparing…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

She’s a liar and a gold-digger — Night life King, La Scatter reacts to sexual…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More