No money is too small – Kiddwaya responds to those asking why he was in the house (Video)

Evicted BBNaija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has finally reacted to people who were asking why he went to the house since the money can’t be compared to what he has.
Kiddwaya in an interview with Legit.ng revealed that no money was too small. He however disclosed that he was not in the house for the money.
The Billioniare son also spoke on what attracted him to Eroca, his love interest when he was in the house.
During his time on popular reality show BBNaija, Many asked why he was even there as his dad was a well-known billionaire. @kiddwaya finally answers this question and what attracted him to Erica in this interview with Legit.ng’s @abisolathegreat #bbnaija #legitbbnaija #bbnaijalockdown #bbnaija2020 #kiddwaya
