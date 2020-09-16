Nollywood actress, Louisa Nwobodo is dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actress, Louisa Nwobodo has died shortly after collapsing in Enugu state, the Sun reports.

It was gathered that Louisa Nwobodo had collapsed on Sunday, September 13, in her car at St. Mulumbas Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

After the ugly incident, she was hurriedly taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by physicians.

Her remains have been deposited at the morgue pending the conclusion of her burial arrangement. She was 78.
Before her death, she has featured in many Nigerian epic movies like Johnbull and RoseKate among others, hence, carving a name for herself in the industry.

May her soul rest in peace!!!

