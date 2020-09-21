Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s “friendship” causes mixed reactions online

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye has made a comment on BBNaija Lockdown housemate and ex-housemate, Nengi and Ozo’s friendship and this has stirred reactions from her followers.

According to her, a lot of people don’t value courtships otherwise known as chasing anymore, rather they prefer quickies. She stated that chasing a lady was the factor that made relationships stronger back in the days.

She claimed millennials (which she referred to as Indomie generation) won’t understand her point because they are used to getting things done quickly.

Taking to her twitter account, she wrote, “The only thing I have realised from the Ozo and Nengi bashing is that alot of people don’t value courtship aka chasing. They love quickies. Chasing was what made toasting fun and relationships strong back in the days but indomie generation won’t understand.”

Her statement was met with mixed reactions, see some of the comments below,