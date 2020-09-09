Nollywood actress, Shan George gets engaged, set to remarry

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nollywood actress, Shan George is engaged!

She took to her IG handle to share a beautiful photo of her ring on her hand and it is just so beautiful. Announcing the good news, she shared that her fiance is from Cross River State which is also her home state.

She wrote, “As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all this past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of, or to Hide. So I SAID YES!! To my best friend, my brother, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too! 💃💃💃❤😘🥂 ”

 

