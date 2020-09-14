Nollywood veteran Prof. Ayobami Akinwale reportedly dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Academia and Nollywood actor, Professor Ayobami Akinwale is dead.

He reportedly died on Sunday, Sept.13th, 2020, after a brief illness.

The deceased who starred in movies like Sango (1997), Ladepo Omo Adanwo (2005), Iranse Aje (2007) and many others, was also a professor in the department of The Performing Arts at the University of Ilorin, Ilorin.

Asides being an actor and a professor, Ayo Akinwale was also a veteran movie producer, a laureate of the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and a director.

