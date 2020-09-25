TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz Brags

Entertainment
By San
None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage's Ex, Teebillz Brags

Tunji (Teebillz) Balogun who is the estranged husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has bragged that none of his ex-lovers has been able to replace him since their separation.

Teebillz stated this in an Instagram post.

According to him, none of his exes have been able to find another man after breaking up with him. He further expressed that it is “God’s flex”.

READ ALSO

Tiwa Salvage’s ex-husband, Teebillz goes on date with…

Tiwa Savage spends quality time with her son Jam Jam days…

Check out his post below;

One would begin to wonder where Teebillz claim is anchored as Tiwa recently listed men in her life who are supportive and he didn’t make the list. Tiwa Savage had dropped a video from the celebration of her album, Celia and captioned it with appreciation to Davido, Naira Marley, and DJ Spinall, who she said support women.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with…

BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

Rema, Fireboy to perform at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale

BBNaija: Biggie Plans Another Surprise For Top 5 Finalists Tomorrow Night

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More