None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz Brags

Tunji (Teebillz) Balogun who is the estranged husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has bragged that none of his ex-lovers has been able to replace him since their separation.

Teebillz stated this in an Instagram post.

According to him, none of his exes have been able to find another man after breaking up with him. He further expressed that it is “God’s flex”.

Check out his post below;

One would begin to wonder where Teebillz claim is anchored as Tiwa recently listed men in her life who are supportive and he didn’t make the list. Tiwa Savage had dropped a video from the celebration of her album, Celia and captioned it with appreciation to Davido, Naira Marley, and DJ Spinall, who she said support women.