Ozo reveals his plans for the last two weeks of the show

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-new-resolution

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has revealed that he has decided to be focused and stay on his own for the remaining two weeks in the house.

Ozo-BBNaija

According to him, Kiddwaya‘s eviction gave him hard reset, hence the need for his decision to be focused and stay on his own.

bbnaija-ozo

In his words,

 

“Kiddwaya’s eviction before me gave me a hard reset despite my week of infringement and strike.

“Now I’ve decided to be focused for these two weeks and stay on my lane.” He added.

Recall that, Ozo in the past few days had been distracted and more concerned about his feelings for Nengi.

He earned himself a second strike for what though might have been a romantic gesture to his love interest and was issued a second strike for infringement of house rules regarding communication over the love notes he wrote to profess his feelings for Nengi.

