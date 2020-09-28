Now that BBNaija is over, things you must remember – Peter Okoye says as he welcomes viewers back to reality

Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye now known as MrP in a recent statement has reminded people especially the viewers of popular reality TV show, BBNaija, of the happenings in the country.

Peter Okoye in a post via his social media account said, “now that BBN is over, hope y’all remember that Buhari is still our president”

Now that BBN is over, hope y’all remember that Buhari is still our president.🚶🏾‍♂️ — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) September 27, 2020

He added, “Now that bbn is over! Things you must Remember: *House rent *School fees *Utility bills *Fuel price increment *Power tariff increment *in fact just welcome back to realty!”