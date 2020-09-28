TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for…

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

I regret dumping you then but I don’t mind being your baby mama…

Now that BBNaija is over, things you must remember – Peter Okoye says as he welcomes viewers back to reality

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Peter Okoye

Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye now known as MrP in a recent statement has reminded people especially the viewers of popular reality TV show, BBNaija, of the happenings in the country.

Peter Okoye in a post via his social media account said, “now that BBN is over, hope y’all remember that Buhari is still our president”

He added, “Now that bbn is over! Things you must Remember: *House rent *School fees *Utility bills *Fuel price increment *Power tariff increment *in fact just welcome back to realty!”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Nengi in tears as Ozo ignores her completely last night (Video)

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Erica Trolled For Wearing White To Join The Other Housemates On IG To…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: ”Keep the same energy now” – Nengi’s management…

You misunderstood me – Kunle Afolayan tenders apology to Mike Ezuruonye

Now that BBNaija is over, things you must remember – Peter Okoye says as…

#BBNaija: Laycon rocks Nengi again at after party (video)

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

NLC planned strike suspended after reaching agreement with Federal Government

#BBNaija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon speaks, sends message to fans after he won…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More