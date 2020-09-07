OAP N6 predicts what might happen between Kiddwaya and Nengi following Erica’s disqualification

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-n6-nengi

Cool FM OAP, N6, has taken to his Instagram account to urge Nigerians to “Pray for Ozo” as he predicts that Nengi and Kiddwaya might soon start dating in the BBNaija house following Erica’s disqualification.

OAP N6

Kiddwaya was with Erica in the house while Ozo has over time shown he is interested in dating Nengi but she has not accepted his proposal.

The OAP believes that following Erica’s disqualification on Sunday September 6, Kiddwaya and Nengi might start a relationship.

However, relentless Ozo has shown that he’s not backing down anytime soon from trying to win the heart of his love interest, Nengi.

The 28-year-old consultant was captured on camera recently, professing his love to Nengi as he tells her that while they’re in a reality TV show, he’s also living his own reality and his reality is the fact that he’s in love with her and there’s nothing he can do to change.

 

