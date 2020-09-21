TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Obafemi Martins joins Wuhan FC

Sport
By OluA

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, has joined Chinese Super League side Wuhan FC on a one-year deal, PUNCH reports.

The 35-year-old joined Wuhan on a free after his contract with Shanghai Shenhua was terminated last week.

Martins had previously played for Inter Milan, Newcastle, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham, Levante and Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer.

Wuhan are currently fourth in the CSL Group B table with 16 points from 11 games.

Martins could make his debut when they face Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in their next game away.

