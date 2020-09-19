“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why she is filing for divorce

Award-winning American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B has explained why she filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset.

Cardi B, who has a daughter with the Migos rapper, went live on her Instagram page and addressed her fans on the latest development. She stated she has had enough in the relationship with Offset.

The WAP crooner said, “I’ve seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.

“I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.” she concluded.