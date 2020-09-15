Okada man returns missing N700,000 to business woman

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

A motorcyclist “okada man” in the Oghara area of Delta state returned a bag containing N700,000 belonging to a woman he’d carried to the market.

According to a Facebook user who narrated the incident, the okada man noticed that the woman dropped something when she was entering the market.

As a morally upright man, he picked up the bag and searched for the lady in the market, who in the meanwhile, was already looking for the bag.

The report has gone viral on social media.

Oghara Voice wrote:

OKADA MAN RETURNS MISSING #700, 000

Na thing of joy today for oghareki as okada man return missing 700k to one woman for oghareki

the okada man carry the woman for bike as the woman come down from the bike enter oghareki market the bike man con notice say the something fall from the woman

Me while the woman don notice say her money lost, she don dey cry her eyes out for the market nai the okada man find her go the market con hand over the money to the woman

Na thing joy for the market since

people nor actually believe say person like the okada man still dey exist for this kind life wey nor balance so

Kudos to the bike man

A businesswoman also showered praises on him saying;

“He has a heart of gold to have left his bike to go look for the woman and return back her money. At a time many of us will say God has answered my prayers, an ordinary okada man returned such a huge sum to the owner, may God reward him”, the trader said emotionally.

