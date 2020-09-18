TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates As Her First Daughter Bags Master’s Degree

Entertainment
By San
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates As Her First Daughter Bags Master’s Degree

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a proud mother as her first daughter, Princess returned home after bagging a masters degree.

Princess Ekeinde bagged a master’s degree in tourism and Hospitality.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates As Her First Daughter Bags Master’s Degree
Omotola and first daughter, Princess Ekeinde
The elated mum of four swamped her Instagram page with lovely family photos to celebrate the milestone achieved by her daughter and the reuniting of all the members of her family.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote;

Reunited !!!
And Our First Masters Degree
Holder in the Fam is Back !
@tolar_ek
#tourismandhospitality”

 

