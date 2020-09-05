Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nigerian songster, David Adeleke Davido caused a frenzy at ever-busy Oshodi axis as he paid a visit to NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo.

Davido cruised through Oshodi with his 30BG entourage and the residents could not contain the joy that they were seeing their fave.

The singer caused more commotion when his team decided to fill the air with wads of Naira notes as ‘hard-working Nigerian Youths’ scampered to grab the floating cash.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the NURTW boss appreciated Davido for the visit.

He wrote: “David Adedeji Adeleke, who is better known as Davido and his team make a compliment visit to my hotel (AKIMA HOTEL, OSHODI).

“It was good to meet you, Your visit was a compliment to everyone around and Oshodi at large. Thank you so much for coming. @davidoofficial.”

 

