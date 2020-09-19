Otedola is proof that ladies should bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends – Man says

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to state that women ought not to demand money or material gifts from their boyfriends.

According to the man identified as Brian Dennis, women should rather bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends.

Brian who used billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola to buttress his point, said the fact that he was able to buy Ferrari’s for his daughters, Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) and Temi, is proof that women should make such demands from their dads.

He wrote;

“Otedola buying Ferraris for his daughters is further proof that women should bill their fathers instead of their boyfriends.”