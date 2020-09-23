TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million” – Zlatan Ibile blasts Ozo in new unreleased song (Video)

Entertainment
By San
"Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million" - Zlatan Ibile blasts Ozo in new unreleased song (Video)

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile has hit the studio to take a swipe at former Big Brother Housemate, Ozo for his interest in Nengi.

Ozo has been the subject of discussion for viewers following his keen interest in BBNaija finalist, Nengi. The singer has hit the studio to produce an unrealease son where he called Nengi a fool for chasing woman over the grand prize of N85million.

Recall Zlatan became a sworn enemy to reality TV star, Tacha from the previous edition of the Big Brother Naija. The singer hit the studio to sing about the body odour allegations metted at the former housemate.

Watch the new track about Ozo below:

 

