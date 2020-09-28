TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ozo receives ₦8 million Patek wrist watch as a surprise gift from his fans (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Big Brother Naija Lockdown contestant, Ozo has received a pure gold Patek Philippe Nautilus wrist watch, as a surprise gift from his fans.

The wristwatch cost approximately N8 million and was presented to him in his hotel room by some fans. They planned a full-blown surprise with a saxophone, confetti and cake.

This took place after the reality show’s finale on September 27th, where Laycon emerged as the winner of N85million naira grand prize.

Ozo shared snippets of the surprise moment on his Instagram story and thanked his fans (Superions) for pulling off the surprise. He also received other gift items apart from the wristwatch.

Watch the video below,

 

