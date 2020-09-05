TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed…

#BBNaija: Ozo reveals what he did the first time he saw Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has said that he had to take a bathroom break the first time he saw Nengi in the house.

He explained that he had to go to the bathroom to urinate and come back again because Nengi looked too beautiful, adding that she blew his mind.

Ozo stated this on Friday during a conversation with Erica and Trikytee.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: If Ozo wins the 85million naira, he will use 4,000…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya denies ever knowing Nengi before coming…

According to him, he looked through the whole set of ladies in the house and wondered if his type of woman wouldn’t enter through the door until Nengi entered with fantastic beauty.

Ozo said: “The person who blew my mind when we entered the house was this one (he points at Nengi).

“I was like let me go and pee and come back.”

However, Nengi, who had cautioned Ozo against mistaking their friendship for a relationship, made it clear that she wouldn’t want to date any housemate in the reality show.

But Ozo is still trying and working hard to see if the 23-year-old Bayelsa-born could change her mind and develop a love for him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

#BBNaija: Ozo reveals what he did the first time he saw Nengi (Video)

Stop seeing celebrities as role models – Biodun Okeowo advises

BBNaija: “Sleeping on the same bed with Prince instead of Kiddwaya is a struggle…

Social media users react as Nigerian lady surprises her boyfriend with a box of…

Lagos Polytechnic lecturer and popular Pastor accused of allegedly beating up…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More