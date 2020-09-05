#BBNaija: Ozo reveals what he did the first time he saw Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has said that he had to take a bathroom break the first time he saw Nengi in the house.

He explained that he had to go to the bathroom to urinate and come back again because Nengi looked too beautiful, adding that she blew his mind.

Ozo stated this on Friday during a conversation with Erica and Trikytee.

According to him, he looked through the whole set of ladies in the house and wondered if his type of woman wouldn’t enter through the door until Nengi entered with fantastic beauty.

Ozo said: “The person who blew my mind when we entered the house was this one (he points at Nengi).

“I was like let me go and pee and come back.”

However, Nengi, who had cautioned Ozo against mistaking their friendship for a relationship, made it clear that she wouldn’t want to date any housemate in the reality show.

But Ozo is still trying and working hard to see if the 23-year-old Bayelsa-born could change her mind and develop a love for him.