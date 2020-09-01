Pandemonium as man abandons hospital bed to “scatter” his alleged wife’s church wedding to another man

There was confusion at the Great Salvation Christian Centre in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State on Saturday after a man identified as Iberemu Osadebe abandoned his sickbed to disrupt the wedding of one Gloria, his alleged wife.

Osadebe who claimed Gloria was his wife, was on the sickbed when he received information that his wife of 20 years would be getting married to another man.

The reputable news outlet, PUNCH Ng reported that Osadebe had a traditional wedding with Gloria after they had a son together, after which he became sick for about five years.

The Imo State indigene was said to have later travelled to his hometown in Isiala Mbano to continue his treatment.

Upon arriving in the church around 11 am, some of the church leaders, who recognized him, begged him to let the matter go, but he refused.

The church’s pastor was about to join the new couple when Osadebe’s family members marched to the alter and revealed that the woman was already married and could not be joined in holy matrimony.

However, security guards on the premises bundled them out of the church when trouble broke out.

The church had to adjust the wedding program to take charge of the situation.

The church organized prayers against intruders and plots to interrupt the wedding.

Source: PUNCH