Passengers narrowly escape death as bus rams into moving train in Lagos (video)

Many passengers narrowly escaped death in Lagos on Monday when a bus rammed into a moving train in the Oshodi area of the state.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Dr. Femi Oke-Osantintolu, who confirmed the incident said the situation which happened around 8.am, had been brought under control with no loss of life recorded.

In his words,

“The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger bus with registration number GGE 972 GE, had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos. “The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt. “Subsequently, the agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life.”

Similarly, The Lagos State Traffic Management Autorithy (LASTMA), announced the accident via its Twitter account.

LASTMA tweeted,