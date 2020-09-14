Passengers narrowly escape death as bus rams into moving train in Lagos (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
train-accident

Many passengers narrowly escaped death in Lagos on Monday when a bus rammed into a moving train in the Oshodi area of the state.

train-accident

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Dr. Femi Oke-Osantintolu, who confirmed the incident said the situation which happened around 8.am, had been brought under control with no loss of life recorded.

 

In his words,

“The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger bus with registration number GGE 972 GE, had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi, Lagos.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt.

“Subsequently, the agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life.”

Similarly, The Lagos State Traffic Management Autorithy (LASTMA), announced the accident via its Twitter account.

LASTMA tweeted,

“A train ran into a Volkswagen T4 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies.”

 

