News
By San

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and wife, Pastor Mrs. Foluke Adeboye are celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary today.

The 76-year-old cleric took to his Social media page to gush over his fulfilled marriage and lovely wife of over half a century.

“I really appreciate all the wishes and gifts sent across today to celebrate the 53rd wedding anniversary of me and my wife . You will live long and your marriages would be filled with Joy as well in Jesus name.” Pastor Adeboye posted on Instagram moments ago.

The highly respected couple are blessed with four children and millions of the RCCG members whom they refer to as ‘spiritual children’

Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video) Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video) Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video)

This is coming weeks after the man of God was reported to have procured a new helicopter. Nigerians, however had mixed feelings while reacting to the news of Adeboye owning another private aircraft with registration number 5N-EAA. Read more below:

Pastor Adeboye buys new helicopter (Photo)

