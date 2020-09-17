TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke gifts corn seller money after spotting her praying over her charcoal pot (video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
leke-adeboye-corn-seller

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke gifts corn seller money after sighting her faithfully praying over charcoal pot.

Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye  approached the corn seller handed her a monetary gift to appreciate her believe in God and her faithfulness.

corn-seller

He took to his Instagram account to share the video of the woman praying over her business tool and another, his philanthropic gesture.

He stated that in all we do, we need God. He further admonished his followers to stay true with God so he can see them through.

 

He wrote,

In all we do we need God, when we are faithful in little when no one else is watching. No one will see how she was doing now but when she is now big. They will be looking for some story about how they used to know her or help her. Anyways stay true with God so He can see you through!

Watch the videos below,

 

