Pastor Chris Oyakhilome predicts when rapture will happen, says it won’t exceed 10 years

Social Media drama
By OluA
Pastor Chris

Founder of Loveworld Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has`spoken rapture and when it will happen.

According to the Church leader, Rapture won’t exceed 10 years.

Pastor Chris who said this during an online ministration, urged everyone to give their life to Christ as ”we are in the last hours.”

He said;

If the Rapture doesn’t happen in 3 years, it might be 6 years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years…says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the LAST HOURS. Send us a DM and we will lead you to christ. It’s that simple

