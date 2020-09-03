Patience Ozokwor shows off all her kids & grand children, thanks them for spending time with her (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has shown off her beautiful family including all her kids and grandkids.

She shared the amazing photos in a recent post on social media. Counting down to her birthday on September 14, the veteran started sharing all the things that she is grateful for. According to her, her children and grandchildren are one of them.

She wrote:

Thank you God for making my kids to all come home last Christmas solely to spend time with me. The first time in 7 years we were all together. There was no ceremony planned, they came back just for us to be together. God knew we would not be free to travel this year. I am blessed indeed.

See the lovely photos below: