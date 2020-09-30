Pay your tax in Ogun – OGIRS tells Laycon

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has asked the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, to pay his tax in the state in 2021.

This comes a few hours after the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has demanded something similar from Laycon.

The Lockdown edition of the 2020 BBNaija came to an end on Sunday, September 27.

Laycon defeated other housemates to go away with the N85million grand prize.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had on Monday congratulated Laycon, saying youths of Ogun, Nigeria, Africa and the world see him as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment.

Similarly, the OGIRS in a tweet on Tuesday, said it was delighted to congratulate Laycon, who it described as “one of our own in the state.”

However, the state internal revenue service stressed that it is looking forward to having a robust relationship with Laycon in 2021 as he pays his tax.

