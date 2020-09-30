TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending…

Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage…

Pay your tax in Ogun – OGIRS tells Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has asked the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, to pay his tax in the state in 2021.

This comes a few hours after the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has demanded something similar from Laycon.

The Lockdown edition of the 2020 BBNaija came to an end on Sunday, September 27.

READ ALSO

I can’t support him and he’d lose – Elisha…

Watch the moment BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon performed for…

Laycon defeated other housemates to go away with the N85million grand prize.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had on Monday congratulated Laycon, saying youths of Ogun, Nigeria, Africa and the world see him as the face of positive revolution in the history of African entertainment.

Similarly, the OGIRS in a tweet on Tuesday, said it was delighted to congratulate Laycon, who it described as “one of our own in the state.”

However, the state internal revenue service stressed that it is looking forward to having a robust relationship with Laycon in 2021 as he pays his tax.

“The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) is delighted to congratulate one of our own in the State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown. We look forward to having a robust relationship with you in 2021 as you pay your tax,” the OGIRS tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

BBNaija: Nengi reveals feelings for Laycon

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about his tax

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

The hilarious moment Mercy Eke told Kiddwaya to choke her as he showers praises…

Pay your tax in Ogun – OGIRS tells Laycon

I don’t trust Nigerian politicians – Burna Boy turns down Sowore’s…

‘I couldn’t face my family and friends’ – Erica finally talks about her…

First Bank employee lands herself 98 years prison sentence over N49m and…

Lady recounts how her best friend duped her of N1million by lying she was dying…

I can’t support him and he’d lose – Elisha Abbo plans to throw…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More