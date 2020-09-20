”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija house, Ozo, has said he knows people would think he is a dumb person because of the way he was always around Nengi during his time in the house.

Ozo said he started feeling in a special way about Nengi around week three when he got close to her and knew what she was all about