Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Omotayo in the most adorable way as she turns a year older (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square, is celebrating his wife, Lola Omotayo on her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, to share cute photos of his wife with a heartwarming message.

Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Okoye in the most adorable way as she turns a year older

“Pls join me and wish my wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children, and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoyes Special thanks to this guys!” he captioned the photos.

Peter Okoye celebrates wife, Lola Okoye in the most adorable way as she turns a year older

Recall that the couple was in a relationship for over eight years before they finally tied the knot on 17 November 2013. Reports making the rounds have it that Lola is not in the best books of the Okoye family and the split of the P-square group stems from this fact.

Lola Omotayo was born to a Russian mother and a Nigerian father and lived most of her life in Nigeria.

