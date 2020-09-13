“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

Michelle Olasukanmi Ajala, the beautiful wife of singer 9ice has asked Nigerians to say a prayer for her man.

This she did in an Instagram post moments ago where she poured her her heart and rendered a public prayer for 9ice.

The prayer reads:

“Dear God,

Your word says that you will provide for our every need. I believe in your promise. Please provide for all of my husband’s needs: physical, spiritual, financial, and emotional. Help him to feel your blessings in his life and help him to learn to depend on you for all things. Chase away his worries and teach him that you are faithful to take care of our needs. And please help me to do the same, trusting in you more and more. May this smile never depart from your face Abolore Akande Amen Pls help me say a prayer for this man”

Olasunkanmi Ajala and 9ice got married in December, 2019 after being his age long girlfriend and baby mama for 8 years.