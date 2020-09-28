Popular blogger,Tunde Ednut set to throw party in US, to celebrate BBNaija Laycon’s win

Popular Nigerian musician cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has revealed that he would be hosting a party in Atlanta, USA to celebrate Laycon for emerging winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5.

Tunde Ednut made this revelation earlier today, via his verified Instagram page.

He further revealed that he would be celebrating Laycon’s win later today, however the main party is set to hold on Friday, October 2nd.

See his post below,

The blogger was one of the very many celebrities that supported Laycon all through the show till he emerged winner yesterday, September 27th.

Laycon’s journey in the house came to a victorious end as he went home with prizes amounting nothing less than 85 Million Naira and his music career has also been shot to limelight.