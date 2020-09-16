TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their 5-month-old baby

News
By San
Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their 5-month-old baby

A wife of Popular socialite, Lucky Kafaru aka Lascatter, has called on the Lagos State Government, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and other relevant authorities to investigate her husband, for allegedly sexually molesting their five-month-old baby, among other offences.

Guardian News reports that Faith, a 24-year-old mother alleged that her estranged husband, raped her maid who is a minor and also molested his baby by putting his manhood in the baby’s mouth.

Reports indicate that the legal counsel to the wife, Bamidele Ogundele, reported the case to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) at Alausa, Ikeja and Temidayo was invited, but he didn’t show up.

According to DSVRT Coordinator, Tolulope Rodes-Vivour Adeniyi, he promised to come on the appointed date, July 27, 2020, but didn’t show up.

Temidayo through his counsel, Ebinmi Beredugo, filed a fundamental rights suit dated July 3, 2020 before the Lagos High Court. With the suit, he wants the court to stop the police from arresting him.

Recall that the couple’s wedding in 2019, was the talk of the town as social media went agog and celebrities like Alexx Ekubo, Angela Okorie amongst others graced the occasion.

