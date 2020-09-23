Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during interview |photos

Multiple award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP), Henry Ogunbodede popularly called EmceeRNB has received backlash from fans after embarrassing BBNaija lockdown ex-housemate, Ozo with questions during a recent interview session.

In the video that became viral, the renowned OAP was pictured querying while asking recently evicted housemate, Ozo about his love interest, Nengi

Some social media users who identify themselves as fans of OZO slammed the OAP and some went as far as threatening his life.

See reactions below;

One Twitter user, Pam Ella wrote; ‘who even employed you? You’re supposed to be working as a cleaner’

Another user, Pearl swore with his father’s grave to deal with EmceeRNB; ‘listen here, dick head, if ever we saw you, I swear to my father’s grave, will show you heaven’

Likewise, @BakiStl wrote; ‘your days are numbered, be careful stupid fool’.

However, EmceeRNB has replied to the attacks, saying he was only doing his job, warning those sending him the threats to desist from the act.